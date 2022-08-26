Happ’s homers help Cubs defeat Brewers 4-3 in 10 innings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ian Happ hit two two-run homers for Chicago’s only hits, and the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 10 innings. Happ hit a drive off Matt Bush in the seventh and a tiebreaking shot against All-Star Devin Williams in the 10th. Both homers sailed over the right-field wall. Milwaukee’s Rowdy Tellez tied the game with a leadoff homer in the ninth off Brandon Hughes, but the Brewers squandered opportunities to close it out in the ninth and 10th.

