Takeaways from the unsealed Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
By JILL COLVIN and NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — While the FBI affidavit justifying the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is highly redacted, it includes new details about the classified information that was stored at the former president’s home. Among the top takeaways revealed by the document is that Trump had ‘a lot’ of classified records stored at his club, which had not been authorized for the storage of information. The document reveals that the records included top intelligence secrets and some were mixed with other papers, such as magazines and photos. The redacted affidavit also shows that Trump had repeated opportunities to return the documents.