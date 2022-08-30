Nevada judge almost unseals Ronaldo rape case documents

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police report compiled a decade after a woman first made a 2009 rape complaint against international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo almost became public by mistake Tuesday before a Nevada judge backtracked and kept it sealed. A federal court order has shielded from public view the police investigation, a confidentiality agreement, and allegedly stolen records of attorney-client discussions between Ronaldo and his lawyers. The state judge on Tuesday invited written arguments by Sept. 6 about whether the documents should be released under Nevada state public records law. The woman lost a federal lawsuit aiming to force Ronaldo to pay millions more than the $375,000 she received in 2010.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.