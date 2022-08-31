High Desert Food & Farm Alliance holding third annual Harvest Box fundraiser, meal kits featuring local foods

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is celebrating its third annual Harvest Box Fundraiser – thoughtfully curated meal kits featuring local ingredients from Central Oregon farmers, ranchers and specialty food producers.

You can choose from two options: a ready-to-make meal kit for either two or four people, or a two-person VIP meal fully prepared by chef Thor Erikson of the Cascade Culinary Institute. Both are available now for pre-order.

Each meal kit is designed by HDFFA and includes all the ingredients needed for a three-course meal: recipes for an appetizer and entrée, a prepared dessert, your choice of beverage and a Spotify playlist for you to enjoy while you cook.

Choose between Vietnamese style Pork Meatballs w/ Brothy Rice or Roasted Cauliflower Steaks w/ Chermoula, Crispy Chickpeas and Garlicky Greens. Kits are available with vegetarian, dairy and gluten-free options. The delectable VIP meal is designed and made by a Cascade Culinary Institute chef and will be ready to eat as soon as you pick it up!

To participate, purchase your meal kit online at HDFFA’s Store by Friday, Sept. 23. On October 7th, folks can pick up their order at the Cascade Culinary Institute where HDFFA will deliver right to your car! Interested in delivery? Pay an extra $10 and HDFFA will deliver your meal directly to your home. Event details are on HDFFA’s homepage or at hdffa.org/harvestbox22.

“Since 2018, HDFFA has provided over 13,600 meals through our Fresh Harvest Kit project. This annual fundraiser takes that meal kit model and allows us to showcase many of the remarkable Partners we work with, while also raising awareness and funds for our programs. We hope this event further connects our community to local food in a fun and interactive way.” -Katrina Van Dis, Executive Director

HDFFA believes everyone deserves good food–defined as fresh, affordable and culturally appropriate foods that are sustainably produced in Central Oregon. As part of their mission, HDFFA improves access to local food from regional farmers for limited-income residents through various programs. Proceeds from this event will support their Food Access and Agricultural Support programs. This includes the Fresh Harvest Kit project: HDFFA collaborates with local farms and hunger relief agencies to offer meal kits at regional food pantries and community organizations. These ready-to-make meal kits combine fresh vegetables and pantry staples, along with a recipe, to create a nutritious and delicious meal on a budget.

HDFFA is a 501(c)3 non-profit serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties as well as the lands of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. HDFFA’s mission is to support a healthy and thriving food & farm network through education, collaboration and inclusion. For more info visit hdffa.org.