Mukhtar scores 3 goals to lead Nashville over Rapids 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals and Nashville took down the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Wednesday. Nashville moved to 11-9-9 after the victory and the Rapids dropped to 8-12-8.

