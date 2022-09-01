Nadal’s nose bloodied by own racket at US Open in victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal has come back to win at the U.S. Open after cutting himself on the bridge of his nose when his racket bounced off the court and smacked him in the face against Fabio Fognini. Nadal was bleeding and took a medical timeout. A trainer put a bandage on his nose. The 22-time Grand Slam champion won the second-round match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. They started Thursday night and finished after midnight. Play resumed after about a five-minute delay when Nadal hurt himself on the first point of a game while leading 3-0 in the fourth set.

