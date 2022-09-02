Montgomery stays unbeaten with Cardinals, blanks Cubs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning to remain unbeaten with St. Louis, Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman homered, and the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0. The NL Central-leading Cardinals have won five of six. Chicago has lost five of six. Montgomery improved to 5-0 with a 1.47 ERA since being acquired from the New York Yankees in a trade on Aug. 2. He gave up two hits to lead off the seventh before reliever Jordan Hicks struck out pinch-hitter Zach McKinstry, Nick Madrigal and Seiya Suzuki. Montgomery also extended his scoreless inning streak against the Cubs to 22 innings. He beat them 1-0 on Aug. 21 at Wrigley Field and also threw seven scoreless innings earlier this season as a member of the Yankees.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.