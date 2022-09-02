Serena Williams’ last opponent, Alja Tomljanovic, is a fan
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Alja Tomljanovic had been hoping to beat Serena Williams, of course. Tomljanovic wanted to seize the chance for a big victory, wanted to add to her career highlights, wanted to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time. Still, it was not easy for her to watch as tears rolled down Williams’ cheeks after Tomljanovic won 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night. Like most of the 23,000-plus spectators on hand, Tomljanovic considers herself a fan of Williams. Tomljanovic has a losing record in Grand Slam matches and this is the first time she is into the fourth round in New York.