Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barack Obama has an Emmy Award to go with his two Grammys. The former president won the best narrator award at Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys for his work on the Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.” The five-part series, which features national parks from around the globe, is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, “Higher Ground.” Barack Obama previously won Grammy Awards for his audiobook reading of two of his memoirs, “The Audacity of Hope” and “A Promised Land.” The late Chadwick Boseman also won an Emmy on Saturday night for voicing his “Black Panther” character T’Challa on the Disney+ series, “What If…?”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.