O’Hara helps Sacramento St. jump out early to beat Utah Tech

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Asher O’Hara had 101 yards rushing and accounted for three first-half touchdowns as Sacramento State jumped out early and rolled to a 50-33 victory over Utah Tech in a season opener. It was the fourth straight season-opening win for the FCS’s seventh-ranked Hornets. O’Hara threw a touchdown pass from inside the red zone to Cameron Skattebo and also to Marshel Martin, sandwiched between his 1-yard TD run, to help the Hornets build a 35-10 halftime lead. Skattebo ran for 153 yards and a touchdown to go with his TD catch. Kobe Tracy completed 23 of 40 passes for 339 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Trailblazers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.