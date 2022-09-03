Ohtani reaches 400 MLB strikeouts, Angels beat Astros in 12

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Duffy’s bloop single in the 12th inning drove in Taylor Ward with the winning run as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros. The Angels came through on a night Shohei Ohtani reached 400 major league strikeouts but did not factor in the decision. With Ward as the automatic runner in the 12th, Max Stassi drew a walk from Will Smith with two outs. Seth Martinez came on and Astros center fielder Mauricio Dubon appeared to make a diving catch on Duffy’s ball, but first-base umpire Jordan Baker said Dubon didn’t come up with it in time. Instant replay upheld the call as the ball hit the ground before Dubon was able to get his glove on it.

