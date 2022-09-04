Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:34 PM

At least 10 dead in stabbings across Saskatchewan as Canadian authorities search for 2 suspects

By Amir Vera, Jamiel Lynch and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

At least 10 people have died and several others were hurt in what Canadian authorities are calling a mass stabbing, Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a news conference Sunday.

Authorities say there are 13 crime scenes where victims were found. Blackmore said it appears some of the victims were targeted and some were random.

“It is certainly a very significant event if not the largest we’ve seen in the last number of years,” Blackstone said.

Authorities have identified the two suspects as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson and are advising the public to take appropriate precautions. The pair are believed to be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue with a Saskatchewan license place.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content