Citing imminent danger Cloudflare drops hate site Kiwi Farms

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Citing “imminent danger,” Cloudflare has dropped the notorious stalking and harassment site Kiwi Farms from its internet security services. For years, members of the site have congregated on what they call a “lighthearted discussion forum” to organize vicious harassment campaigns against transgender people, feminists and others they deem mockable. They gang up on victims and pool their personal details such as addresses and phone numbers in a practice called “doxxing,” spreading vile rumors and targeting workplaces, friends, families and homes. Another favorite tactic has been“swatting” – making false emergency calls to provoke an armed police response at a target’s home.

