Kalajdzic sustains ACL injury on debut for Wolverhampton

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton says Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut and is set for a long spell out. Wolves say Kalajdzic felt pain in his knee at the end of the first half of the 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday and was substituted at halftime. The club says “unfortunately scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist tomorrow. We now need to support Sasa in his recovery.” The 25-year-old Kalajdzic was signed to add some much-needed depth and variety to Wolverhampton’s attack. The team has scored just three goals in six games, tied for the fewest in the league.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.