Euro golfers to get Ryder Cup match-play prep at Hero Cup

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — A match-play event comprising of 10-man teams of players from Continental Europe and Britain and Ireland is being revived by the European tour to provide more experience of the format for Ryder Cups. The Hero Cup will take place in Abu Dhabi from Jan. 13-15 next year and the teams will be selected by Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. The teams will be announced following the season-ending World Tour Championship on the European tour. The Hero Cup will consist of one session of foursomes, one session of fourballs and one session of singles matches. All 20 players will take part in each session. The Hero Cup effectively replaces The Seve Trophy that ran from 2000-13.

