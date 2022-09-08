Leipzig hires former Dortmund, Gladbach coach Marco Rose

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has hired former Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose to take charge a day after firing Domenico Tedesco. The Bundesliga club says the 45-year-old Rose has a two-year contract to June 2024. It is also appointing a new coaching team. Tedesco was fired on Wednesday following a 4-1 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. It was just the latest disappointing result this season, including a 4-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Expectations had been high after Tedesco led Leipzig to the German Cup title last season. Rose’s first game in charge of Leipzig will be against former club Dortmund on Saturday followed by a visit to defending champion Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

