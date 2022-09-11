Death toll from western China earthquake rises to 93

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll from a major earthquake in western China rose to 93 as the search for survivors continues. A magnitude 6.8 quake hit Sichuan province last week, with much of the damage concentrated in Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region. State broadcaster CCTV cited rescuers as saying another 25 people were missing as of Sunday evening. The search for survivors and recovery of bodies were complicated by heavy rains and the risks of landslides, which forced some residents to move to temporary shelters.

