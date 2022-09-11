Herbert throws 3 TD passes, Chargers beat Raiders 24-19

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, Khalil Mack had three sacks in his Chargers debut and Los Angeles defeated Las Vegas 24-19, spoiling Josh McDaniels’ first game as the Raiders’ coach. Herbert completed 26 of 34 passes and had a 129.4 passer rating despite Keenan Allen leaving with a hamstring injury in the first half and Mike Williams not having a catch until the fourth quarter. Derek Carr was 22 of 37 for 295 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off three times. He connected 10 times with former Fresno State teammate Davante Adams, who was acquired from Green Bay in the offseason.

