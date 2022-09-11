Yanks HR barrage in 10-4 win opens 5 1/2-game lead over Rays

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres homered twice and Giancarlo Stanton and Oswaldo Cabrera once each during a 10-run barrage in the first two innings and the New York Yankees routed the Tampa Bay Rays 10-4 to reopen a 5 1/2-game lead in the AL East. New York built a 10-1 lead with a seven-run second inning and took two of three to finish a 5-2 homestand. The Yankees’ division lead, which stood at 15 1/2 games in early July, was down to 3 1/2 games after the second-place Rays won Friday’s series opener. The Yankees won the season series 11-8 and have 21 games remaining.

