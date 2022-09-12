Dodgers beat D-backs 6-0, clinch playoff spot (for real)
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer, Tyler Anderson threw seven sharp innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0, becoming the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this season. For real, this time. The Dodgers thought they had secured a playoff berth Sunday after beating the Padres 11-2. They celebrated with a postgame toast and distributed caps with the postseason logo on them. But then Major League Baseball acknowledged Monday it had made a mathematical mistake. This time, there shouldn’t be any confusion. The Dodgers won their 97th game of the season and are 54 games over .500.