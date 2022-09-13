Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

The St. Louis Blues have taken another step in keeping their top young players in the fold long term. The team on Tuesday signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million. The deal begins in 2023 and runs through 2031. The deal comes two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the same terms. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48 assists and 75 points in 74 games last season. He had 47 points in his first 99 NHL regular-season games.

