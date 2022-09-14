Sargent, Pepi, Ferreira on US roster for World Cup warmups

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Sargent is back on the U.S. roster for the first time in a year, picked at forward along with Ricardo Pepi and Jesús Ferreira for the Americans’ final two World Cup warmup matches. Defenders Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards and Sam Vines, and winger Gio Reyna also were among 26 players selected after missing the four previous matches in May and June. Defenders George Bello, Erik Palmer-Brown and Antonee Robinson, midfielder Cristian Roldan, winger Tim Weah and forward Haji Wright were dropped, and John Brooks, Tim Ream, Shaq Moore, James Sands, Djordje Mihailovic, Jordan Pefok and Brandon Vazquez were omitted.

