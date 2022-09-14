Week 3 Preview: ‘Bama, Baylor out to avoid more Sun upsets

There may be no reason to put second-ranked Alabama and No. 17 Baylor on upset alert even though both are playing Sun Belt Conference teams in Week 3. Two Sun Belt teams beat Top 10 teams last Saturday. Appalachian State won 17-14 at Texas A&M, and Marshall won 26-21 at Notre Dame. Alabama slipped out of the AP’s No. 1 spot after escaping Texas with a 20-19 victory. But the Crimson Tide are nearly 50-point favorites against Louisiana-Monroe. Texas State is a more than a four-touchdown underdog going to Baylor. Texas State is 0-9 against Top 25 teams, the losses by an average margin of nearly 34 points.

