Friday’s Oregon prep football scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alsea 22, Crosspoint Christian 20
Amity 35, Scio 18
Baker 33, Vale 14
Bandon 35, Glide 12
Barlow 40, Gresham 14
Bend 55, Centennial 0
Cascade 22, Sweet Home 13
Central Catholic 41, Sandy 6
Clackamas 45, David Douglas 0
Clatskanie 55, Sheridan 0
Colton 41, Knappa 0
Coquille 20, North Valley 6
Cove 50, Adrian 0
Crescent Valley 32, Corvallis 27
Creswell 56, Corbett 8
Culver 32, Santiam 20
Dallas 41, Lebanon 12
Dayton 43, Newport 13
Douglas 26, Sutherlin 22
Eagle Point 23, Churchill 20
Echo 44, Huntington 6
Elgin 60, Wallowa 0
Elkton 46, Days Creek 0
Enterprise 42, Dufur 16
Estacada 32, La Grande 28
Franklin 35, Cleveland 0
Gladstone 15, Astoria 12
Gold Beach 36, North Douglas 18
Gold Beach 36, Yoncalla 18
Grant 20, Wells 16
Henley 48, Ashland 19
Hermiston 37, Walla Walla, Wash. 19
Jefferson PDX 9, Roosevelt 2
Jewell 41, Crow 0
Kennedy 64, Jefferson 0
Klamath 10, Hidden Valley 8
La Pine 28, Siuslaw 14
Lewiston, Idaho 49, Pendleton 14
Lincoln 50, McDaniel 0
Madras 14, Caldera 6
Marshfield 41, North Bend 13
Mazama 42, Marist 7
McMinnville 15, Ridgeview 7
Melba, Idaho 66, Nyssa 14
Milwaukie 20, Molalla 14
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 36, Pine Eagle 0
Mohawk 22, Bonanza 20
Monroe 48, Waldport 0
Mountain View 42, Forest Grove 7
Mountainside 24, Lake Oswego 7
Myrtle Point 48, Camas Valley 8
Nelson 41, Reynolds 6
Nestucca 24, Vernonia 8
Newberg 54, Aloha 7
North Salem 26, Roseburg 0
Oakland 54, Illinois Valley 28
Ontario 57, McLoughlin 8
Philomath 42, Cottage Grove 0
Pleasant Hill 20, Harrisburg 14
Powder Valley 51, Sherman 12
Rainier 36, North Marion 16
Regis 66, Gervais 0
Riverside 34, Stanfield 20
Rogue River 22, Reedsport 0
Santiam Christian 42, Salem Academy 0
Seaside 56, Parkrose 12
Sheldon 41, Sprague 0
Sherwood 47, Lakeridge 35
Siletz Valley Early College 40, Eddyville 39
Silverton 40, Central 35
Sisters 21, Elmira 7
South Albany 39, McKay 8
South Medford 55, McNary 21
South Umpqua 41, Lakeview 0
Springfield 33, Crater 15
Stayton 35, Junction City 33
Summit 28, Westview 12
Sunset 36, Liberty 35
Taft 33, Gaston 29
Thurston 35, North Eugene 0
Tigard 48, Glencoe 20
Tillamook 28, Woodburn 7
Toledo 52, Oakridge 14
Triangle Lake 55, Glendale 6
Tualatin 44, Wilsonville 7
Umatilla 44, Grant Union 0
Willamina 21, Blanchet Catholic 9
Yamhill-Carlton 46, Valley Catholic 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/