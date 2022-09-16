Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 11:36 PM
Published 10:27 PM

Friday’s Oregon prep football scores

MGN

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alsea 22, Crosspoint Christian 20

Amity 35, Scio 18

Baker 33, Vale 14

Bandon 35, Glide 12

Barlow 40, Gresham 14

Bend 55, Centennial 0

Cascade 22, Sweet Home 13

Central Catholic 41, Sandy 6

Clackamas 45, David Douglas 0

Clatskanie 55, Sheridan 0

Colton 41, Knappa 0

Coquille 20, North Valley 6

Cove 50, Adrian 0

Crescent Valley 32, Corvallis 27

Creswell 56, Corbett 8

Culver 32, Santiam 20

Dallas 41, Lebanon 12

Dayton 43, Newport 13

Douglas 26, Sutherlin 22

Eagle Point 23, Churchill 20

Echo 44, Huntington 6

Elgin 60, Wallowa 0

Elkton 46, Days Creek 0

Enterprise 42, Dufur 16

Estacada 32, La Grande 28

Franklin 35, Cleveland 0

Gladstone 15, Astoria 12

Gold Beach 36, North Douglas 18

Gold Beach 36, Yoncalla 18

Grant 20, Wells 16

Henley 48, Ashland 19

Hermiston 37, Walla Walla, Wash. 19

Jefferson PDX 9, Roosevelt 2

Jewell 41, Crow 0

Kennedy 64, Jefferson 0

Klamath 10, Hidden Valley 8

La Pine 28, Siuslaw 14

Lewiston, Idaho 49, Pendleton 14

Lincoln 50, McDaniel 0

Madras 14, Caldera 6

Marshfield 41, North Bend 13

Mazama 42, Marist 7

McMinnville 15, Ridgeview 7

Melba, Idaho 66, Nyssa 14

Milwaukie 20, Molalla 14

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 36, Pine Eagle 0

Mohawk 22, Bonanza 20

Monroe 48, Waldport 0

Mountain View 42, Forest Grove 7

Mountainside 24, Lake Oswego 7

Myrtle Point 48, Camas Valley 8

Nelson 41, Reynolds 6

Nestucca 24, Vernonia 8

Newberg 54, Aloha 7

North Salem 26, Roseburg 0

Oakland 54, Illinois Valley 28

Ontario 57, McLoughlin 8

Philomath 42, Cottage Grove 0

Pleasant Hill 20, Harrisburg 14

Powder Valley 51, Sherman 12

Rainier 36, North Marion 16

Regis 66, Gervais 0

Riverside 34, Stanfield 20

Rogue River 22, Reedsport 0

Santiam Christian 42, Salem Academy 0

Seaside 56, Parkrose 12

Sheldon 41, Sprague 0

Sherwood 47, Lakeridge 35

Siletz Valley Early College 40, Eddyville 39

Silverton 40, Central 35

Sisters 21, Elmira 7

South Albany 39, McKay 8

South Medford 55, McNary 21

South Umpqua 41, Lakeview 0

Springfield 33, Crater 15

Stayton 35, Junction City 33

Summit 28, Westview 12

Sunset 36, Liberty 35

Taft 33, Gaston 29

Thurston 35, North Eugene 0

Tigard 48, Glencoe 20

Tillamook 28, Woodburn 7

Toledo 52, Oakridge 14

Triangle Lake 55, Glendale 6

Tualatin 44, Wilsonville 7

Umatilla 44, Grant Union 0

Willamina 21, Blanchet Catholic 9

Yamhill-Carlton 46, Valley Catholic 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Article Topic Follows: News

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content