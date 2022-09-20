Oregon Health Authority issues progress report on behavioral health investments

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority released an updated report Tuesday on the progress of behavioral health investments in Oregon. The report documents the progress OHA has made on funding several vital priorities as part of the Legislature’s historic investment.

According to the Behavioral Health Investment Report, as of mid-September, OHA has spent or obligated $845 million of the $1.35 billion the Oregon Legislature appropriated during the 2021-2023 biennium, to transform the state’s behavioral health system.

OHA expects to spend or obligate an additional $291 million by the end of 2022, which would raise the total to more than $1.1 billion, comprising 84 percent of the Legislature’s allocated funding.

The spending over the remaining three months of this year will focus on:

Distributing an estimated additional $67 million for construction and renovation projects to increase the number of behavioral health beds in Oregon

Distributing approximately $30 million in workforce grants to provide scholarships, tuition assistance, and other support to diversify the behavioral health workforce

Getting federal approval for $155 million in behavioral health provider rate increases, to sustain and to support behavioral health services.

Distributing more than $41 million for a variety of other behavioral health programs, including Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, substance use disorder funds, and other system and accountability programs.

In early 2023, state health officials will release additional funds to support mobile crisis services, expand supportive housing for people in substance use treatment and increase rates for behavioral health programs. New rates require federal approval, which is pending.

State behavioral health director Steve Allen said, “We’re grateful for the Legislature’s historic increase in behavioral health funding, which is helping to correct years of underinvestment. We have more work to do, but we’re building a system that can address the full range of services people need to get in treatment, sustain their recovery and lead full and productive lives.”

The funding update was released Tuesday at a news conference which highlighted the establishment of new behavioral health resource networks in every Oregon county, under Measure 110.

Behavioral health networks have been approved in every county. These locally led networks will provide a comprehensive array of services, from harm reduction, to treatment, to housing for people in recovery, instead of the more fragmented services people who need substance use services often need to navigate.

The Measure 110 news conference featured:

Tera Hurst, Executive Director of the Health Justice Recovery Alliance.

Steve Allen, Behavioral Health Director at the Oregon Health Authority.

Sabrina Garcia, a Tri-Chair on the Measure 110 Oversight Accountability Council.

Basilio Sandoval of Centro Latino Americano, a Lane County culturally specific, community-based organization that works to empower Latino families.

Here are talking points from Tuesday’s speakers.