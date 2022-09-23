Fiery Horschel thrives in first Presidents Cup match for US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Billy Horschel raced over to Max Homa on the 18th green and chest-bumped his playing partner after Homa’s birdie putt gave the United States a 1-up victory over the International team at the Presidents Cup and a commanding 8-2 lead after the second day of play. Then, as he walked away Horschel privately pumped his fist in the air, his own little bit of satisfactory celebration. The 35-year-old Horschel has always wanted to play for the US in a team format in an international competition but has never had the opportunity. So Friday was a dream come true for the fiery 2014 FedEx Cup champion.

