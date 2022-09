MIAMI (AP) — Braxton Garrett pitched six effective innings in his first major league start in a month, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 5-2. Garrett allowed one run — Lane Thomas’ leadoff homer in the first — and five hits. Garrett Cooper and Jon Berti each doubled and singled for the Marlins. Berti also stole his NL-leading 37th base. Dylan Floro handled the ninth for his sixth save.

