Rams WR Van Jefferson on IR, will miss at least 4 more games
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have placed receiver Van Jefferson on the injured list during his recovery from knee surgery. The move opened a roster spot to sign defensive back Grant Haley. Jefferson had surgery early in training camp, but Rams coach Sean McVay repeatedly said Jefferson had a chance to get back in the lineup to start the season. Instead, Jefferson will be out through the Rams’ bye week in late October, missing at least the first six games. Jefferson started all 21 games for the Super Bowl champions last year.