US has record performance in 145-69 rout of South Korea

SYDNEY (AP) — Brionna Jones had 24 points, A’ja Wilson added 20 and the U.S. used a dominant inside effort for a record performance in a 145-69 win over South Korea in the World Cup. It broke the highest scoring game in World Cup history surpassing the 143 points Brazil had in 1990. It also shattered the previous U.S. mark of 119 points achieved against Angola in 2014 and China in 2006. The win was also the 26th in a row in World Cup play for the Americans, who haven’t since the 2006 semifinals when they fell to Russia. The U.S. also won 26 in a row from 1994-2006. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup record with 56 straight wins from 1959-1986.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.