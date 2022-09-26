Durant, Irving try to move on after Nets’ turbulent summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Even the Nets had trouble making sense of their chaotic offseason as it was happening. Kevin Durant asked for a trade. Kyrie Irving wasn’t given a contract extension. Both still in Brooklyn. Durant says he isn’t disappointed he wasn’t dealt and is committed to the organization. Irving says his refusal to get vaccinated cost him more than $100 million. Now the Nets will try to move forward after a frustrating 2021-22 season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.