New killing adds to fears of Brazil election violence

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police say a 39-year-old supporter of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been stabbed to death in a bar amid rising concern about political violence in a tense presidential campaign. The newspaper O Povo reported that witnesses told police a man entered a bar in the city of Cascavel on Saturday and asked who was voting for da Silva on Oct. 2. A man said, “I will,” and then was stabbed. He died in hospital. A Ceara state police official confirmed the report Monday. Police earlier said the man was killed due to a “political discussion” and said the 59-year-old suspect remained at large.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.