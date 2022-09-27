NBA unveils reimagined app, with far more offerings for fans

The NBA has unveiled a reimagined app. The league says it will help bring fans closer to the game by offering better streaming options and access to more highlights as close to real-time as possible. The app is more than two years in the making, with plans for the project starting in earnest about a month before the NBA’s pandemic shutdown in March 2020. It uses artificial intelligence to give fans the sort of content they would want, whether watching a game from inside an NBA arena or anywhere else.

