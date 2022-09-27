Pulisic, Pepi, Yedlin, Acosta start for US against Saudis

Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, DeAndre Yedlin and Kellyn Acosta entered the starting lineup as U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made four changes for an exhibition against Saudi Arabia. The match is the last for the Americans before the World Cup in Qatar. Matt Turner remained in goal and Yedlin started at right back as Sergiño Dest shifted from the right to the left in place of Sam Vines. Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long held over in central defense. Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie were joined in midfield by Acosta, who replaced Luca de La Torre.

By The Associated Press

