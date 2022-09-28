Maris Jr: Bonds, McGwire illegitimate, Judge to be HR king

TORONTO (AP) — Roger Maris Jr. considers the home run feats of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa to be illegitimate and says Aaron Judge should be recognized as the holder of the big league season standard if the New York Yankees slugger hits No. 62. Maris says “baseball needs to look at the records.” In 1961, Roger Maris broke the record of 60 set by Babe Ruth in 1927. Maris’ mark stood until McGwire hit 70 in 1998, and that was topped by Barry Bonds’ 73 in 2001. McGwire admitted using steroids, while Bonds and Sosa maintained they didn’t knowingly use PEDs.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.