Arsenal’s Smith Rowe has groin surgery, out until December

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has undergone surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin and will not play again before December. Discomfort in his groin has limited Smith Rowe’s game time for Arsenal this season to just four substitute appearances. Arsenal says he had a “significant setback” after coming on as a substitute in the 3-1 loss at Manchester United on Sept. 4. He had an operation after discussions with consultants and Arsenal’s medical team.

