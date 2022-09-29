Qatar confirms COVID-19 test requirements for World Cup fans

GENEVA (AP) — Fans going to the World Cup in Qatar must show a negative COVID-19 test when they arrive as part of the host nation’s rules to combat COVID-19. About 1.2 million visitors to Qatar are expected for the tournament, which starts Nov. 20. Visitors must be able to show a negative result from a PCR test taken in the 48 hours before arriving or from an official rapid test taken within 24 hours. World Cup organizers say the policy is for visitors aged six and over “regardless of the individual’s vaccination status.” Fans aged 18 and over must also download a government-run phone application tracking their movements and health status.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.