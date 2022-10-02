Dorrell out as coach at Colorado after 0-5 start to season

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game. The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado. Dorrell, 58, was brought in as a replacement when Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State out of the blue in February 2020. Colorado waited to announce the news until after Dorrell had a chance to inform his staff and players in a meeting. Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford will serve as interim coach.

