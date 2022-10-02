Kamara inactive for Saints in London game against Vikings

LONDON (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is inactive for New Orleans’ game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Kamara had earlier been listed as questionable but participated in practice this week. Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith is active. Coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday that Smith would be a game-time decision because of a knee injury. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, wide receiver Michael Thomas, safety Marcus Maye, and offensive guard Andrus Peat had already been ruled out.

