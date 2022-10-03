Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jamie McLeod-Skinner face off in tonight’s Decision 2022 debate on KTVZ

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The next in NewsChannel 21’s series of Decision 2022 debates happens Monday evening, as the two candidates seeking a U.S. House seat in the newly drawn Fifth Congressional District, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, face off at the KTVZ studios.

NewsChannel 21 Anchor Lee Anderson will serve as moderator and pose the questions, including from viewers, on a variety of issues facing the district.

The debate will air from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and also be livestreamed on KTVZ.COM, on our home page and at https://www.ktvz.com/livestream.

As a reminder, we have two more debates coming up this month:

6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13: Deschutes County Commissioner Position 1, Republican incumbent Tony DeBone and Democrat Oliver Tatom; Position 3, Republican incumbent Patti Adair and Democrat Morgan Schmidt.

6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18: Oregon House, District 53, Democrat Emerson Levy and Republican Michael Sipe; District 54, Democrat incumbent Jason Kropf and Republican Judy Trego.

We also will have interviews with the candidates for the three Bend City Council seats on the ballot in a series of reports on Tuesday through Thursday of this week.

Also, all of our previous debates, including the gubernatorial debate held at OSU-Cascades and last week’s Measure 114 debate, are available on KTVZ.COM’s special Decision 2022 page.