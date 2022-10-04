Bend-La Pine School Board to hold termination hearing, reportedly for 3 teachers who defied vaccine mandate

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Bend-La Pine School Board is holding a public termination hearing Tuesday evening for three school district employees, reportedly teachers who declined to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination or receive a religious or medical exception under a state mandate nearly a year ago.

School district representative Alandra Johnson confirmed the special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. was scheduled to hold a “public hearing for a termination involving three individuals” but said she could not provide further details in advance.

The school board's public agenda has no background documents, only listing one action item, a “recommendation for termination” by Superintendent Steven Cook. The board hearing is scheduled to follow a half-hour closed-door executive session.

La Pine Middle School teacher Mark Schulz told NewsChannel 21 that 25 Bend-La Pine staff were placed on unpaid leave last fall, as the district had warned would happen if they did not submit proof of vaccination or a religious/medical exception form to the district, in accordance with Oregon Health Authority regulations.

Schulz said Cook will address the board for 10 minutes each regarding his recommendation to terminate the teachers who did not comply with the OHA requirement. He said each teacher then will have 10 minutes to address the board, which will then deliberate and announce its decision.

He also said the teachers hope to host a brief rally at 5 p.m. at the school District Administration Building in support of those put on unpaid leave and/or terminated due to the vaccine mandates.

The public hearing will be livestreamed on the school board’s YouTube channel.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo is speaking with two of the teachers at risk of termination Tuesday for a report at 5 p.m. on KTVZ, and fellow reporter Kelsey McGee plans to attend the hearing for an updated report this evening.