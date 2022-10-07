City of Prineville receives League of Oregon Cities’ Excellence Award for aquifer storage project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – During its 97th Annual Conference Thursday, the League of Oregon Cities presented its 2022 Award for Excellence to the city of Prineville for its Aquifer Storage and Recovery project. The award recognizes progressive and innovative city operations and services.

This year, the Award for Excellence was presented to corecipients, with the city of Lake Oswego also winning for “Shop Lake Grove,” a business support and promotional program.

About the Aquifer Storage and Recovery Program

Central Oregon, and especially Prineville, are experiencing an unprecedented "megadrought." As climate change intensifies water insecurity, Prineville's Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) project offers an environmentally sustainable and cost-sensitive solution to mitigate the impacts of drought and support economic development.

The storage and recovery system works by injecting and storing treated drinking water in an aquifer during the winter, when demand is low and stream flows are higher. Stored water can be recovered for use during the summer, when water resources are stressed. The system also adds supply resiliency by providing an underground reservoir for use during a prolonged drought or production supply interruption. Surface water from the Prineville Reservoir is released to negate the impact of developing the injection water, and the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife has partnered with the city to manage

these releases.

Implemented in 2019, the project is so far exceeding its goals, as groundwater levels in the local aquifer increased by 11 feet last year.

About the League of Oregon Cities

Founded in 1925, the LOC is a voluntary association representing all 241 of Oregon’s incorporated cities. The League helps city governments serve their citizens by providing legislative services, policy setting, intergovernmental relations, conferences and training, technical assistance and publications.