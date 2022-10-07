Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s emergency service says the death toll from a Russian missile attack on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11. The service said Friday 21 people were rescued from the rubble of residential buildings that were hit with modified S-300 missiles. Regional Governor Oleksandr Staruch posted on his Telegram channel that this was not random, but a deliberate strike on multi-story buildings. Starukh said Russian forces on Friday deployed for the first time Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that damaged two infrastructure facilities Zaporizhzha.

By The Associated Press

