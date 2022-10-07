Plesac in Cleveland’s bullpen for wild-card round with Rays
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians starter Zach Plesac will pitch out of Cleveland’s bullpen in the wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Rays. The teams finalized their rosters two hours before Friday’s scheduled first pitch for Game 1. Plesac recently returned from the injured list due to a broken hand and made the 26-man roster ahead of rookie Cody Morris. Manager Terry Francona said the decision to keep Plesac over Morris came down to experience. There were no surprises on Tampa Bay’s roster as manager Kevin Cash stuck with the group that clinched a wild-card berth and made the postseason for the fourth straight year.