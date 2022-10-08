Technical problem halts trains in northern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Train services were halted temporarily across a swath of northern Germany because of what the national railway operator says was a technical problem with communications. Operator Deutsche Bahn said that the problem Saturday was a “failure of the digital train radio system.” The operator said the problem had been resolved more than two hours after it was reported but that some disruption could still be expected. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the problem. Deutsche Bahn earlier said that no long-distance or regional trains were running in the northwestern states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Bremen.

