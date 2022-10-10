Danish Baltic Sea hit by power outage, cause unknown.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A power outage has hit the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm, with authorities saying that an underwater cable from Sweden has been cut cut. The reason for that was unknown. The company providing power said the island was “unfortunately affected by operational disruptions at the moment.” One third of the population had electricity back by 9:35 a.m. and the whole island was expected to be back up by noon. The outage came after blasts last month damaged two Russian-built natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea — two leaks were reported off Sweden and two off Denmark. All were in international waters. Denmark and Sweden suspect a deliberate act of sabotage.

