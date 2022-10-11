Facebook owner Meta unveils $1,500 VR headset: Will it sell?

Facebook parent Meta has unveiled a high-end virtual reality headset with the hope people will soon be using it to work in the virtual reality of the still-elusive place called the metaverse. The $1,500 Meta Quest Pro headset sports high-resolution sensors that let people see mixed virtual and regular old reality in full color, as well as eye tracking and so-called “natural facial expressions” that mimic the wearer’s facial movements so their avatars appear natural when interacting in VR. The question now is, will people buy it?

