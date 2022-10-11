Family Access Network Foundation welcomes Erin Foote Morgan as new board member

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Family Access Network Foundation announced that Erin Foote Morgan of Bend has accepted a position on the FAN Foundation Board of Directors.

Erin Foote Morgan is the owner and principal of FM Civic, a public affairs firm serving the Pacific Northwest. She is an Alaskan ex-pat who earned degrees at the University of Oregon and the University of Missouri before moving to Bend in 2004 ,where she and her husband Doug are now raising their four children.

In the past 18 years, Erin has built a strong network of relationships in Central Oregon through former roles as a Bulletin reporter, Source Weekly managing editor, Central Oregon Community College instructor and administrator, Bend 2030 executive director and managing director of Hubbell Communications, a public relations firm based in Portland. This professional experience is rooted in policy development, strategic communications, fundraising and civic engagement.

She believes FAN is one of the most important programs in our community for changing long-term outcomes for families and youth.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,000 children and family members in Central Oregon.