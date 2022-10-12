Brugge draws with Atlético, advances in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Club Brugge has held Atlético Madrid to a 0-0 draw on the road to become only the second Belgian club to reach the round of 16 of the Champions League. The setback leaves Atlético in a difficult position to advance from Group B. Club Brugge moved to 10 points, six more than the Spanish club. Porto visits Bayer Leverkusen later Wednesday with both teams sitting on three points. It was Atlético’s third straight match without a win in the European competition. Antoine Griezmann started after Atlético and Barcelona reached a deal for his permanent transfer, but the France striker couldn’t give the hosts the spark they needed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.