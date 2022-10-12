Next wave of Big Ten stars primed to shine after many exits

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Only eight of the top 25 scorers in the Big Ten from last season returned to their teams. The conference had three of the top 10 picks in the NBA draft last summer. The natural question for Iowa is who the next standout will be after the departure of Keegan Murray to the NBA. Kris Murray is getting plenty of attention because he’s his identical twin brother. Iowa takes a developmental approach and leans more on existing players in the program to fill those voids. Michigan State follows that philosophy, too. Spartans coach Tom Izzo did not pursue any transfers.

