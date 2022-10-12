Perfect Napoli beats Ajax 4-2 to reach Champs League last 16

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had another starring performance with a goal and an assist to help Napoli beat Ajax 4-2 and reach the last 16 of the Champions League with two matches to spare. Napoli was in firm control and 2-0 up within 16 minutes thanks to goals from Hirving Lozano and Giacomo Raspadori. Davy Klaassen pulled one back at the start of the second half but Kvaratskhelia restored Napoli’s cushion from the penalty spot. Steven Bergwijn also converted a late penalty for Ajax before Victor Osimhen sealed the result. Napoli maintained its perfect record in the Champions League and moved six points above second-placed Liverpool, which was playing at Rangers later. Ajax is three points below Liverpool.

